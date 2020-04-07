Gov. Bill Lee’s administration is warning hospitals against the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine, the drugs used to treat malaria that are now at the center of the national conversation on how to treat patients with symptoms of COVID-19.
President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for the use of the drugs despite his administration's top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci saying there is no scientific basis yet for its use.
A letter sent to health care providers in late March by Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told providers and pharmacists “to act with their best discretion” in treating patients, but they “discourage inappropriate prescribing or hoarding of this medication for prophylaxis or treatment of COVID-19, which may limit access for patients that require these medications for therapy for approved indications.”
Piercey also warned against the use of Azithromycin, or Z-pak, an antibiotic used to treat infections like pink eye.
The letter cites the lack of available data and research to inform proper usage throughout the pandemic.
Tennessee has confirmed 3,802 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 169 cases from Sunday. Of the cases, 352 people are hospitalized and 65 have died, up 24 and 21 in the past 24 hours, respectively. About 2,000 tests were processed and reported in that reporting period, bringing the statewide total to 47,300 tests administered.
The reduction in daily case reporting (last week the state topped at 444 cases reported in one day) is no longer being attributed to a backlog at labs or lack of resources delaying data metrics. Instead, Piercey said Monday afternoon the slow-down means social distancing measures are working — and it’s a sign they need to continue.
Piercey also announced Monday the state has acquired a COVID-19 test that takes only 45 minutes to process, and they have it running at one undisclosed location. She says the five-minute tests from Abbott Labs being distributed by the federal government will come later this week.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services has established a hotline to help families in need of financial aid due to job loss caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The cash will be distributed from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families fund, and applicants can call 833-496-0661 for more information.
Red Cross seeks former COVID-19 patient plasma, CMT Music Awards reschedules
• The Red Cross is looking for people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 to potentially help those still fighting the illness by donating plasma.
Those who have fully recovered have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. Those antibodies are being studied as a possible treatment for those seriously ill with COVID-19 before new treatments or vaccines become available. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked Red Cross organizations to help identify prospective donors and manage the distribution of the plasma.
For more information on the Red Cross’ initiative and criteria, click here.
• The 2020 CMT Music Awards, originally slated for June 3 have been rescheduled for Oct. 14. The move is not a surprise following this week’s cancellation of CMA Fest 2020, which was to have started June 4. The CMT awards show held at Bridgestone Arena typically serves as part of the kickoff celebrations to CMA Fest.
“Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” CMT officials said. “As we look forward to celebrating country music’s biggest stars together with our community and viewers, we will continue to follow the guidance of the CDC and local public health officials.”
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.