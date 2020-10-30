Williamson County heads into the weekend with a triple-digit spike in cases for Friday, 109 to be exact.
The new overall case for the county is at 7,496, with 805 of those cases currently active.
6,634 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 57 have now died. 88,708 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 259,488 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,608 cases since Thursday on 24,149 new test results — a 10.6-percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 3,341 people have died — up 78 from the number 24 hours earlier. That is the highest daily death tally in the state since the first case was confirmed earlier this year, and this week has been the deadliest of the pandemic. The number of people currently hospitalized with the disease increased by two since Thursday to 1,397.
More than 3.6 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Blacks make up 24 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, 95 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The number of active cases in Tennessee increased slightly since Thursday, with the state tallying 26,478 active cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reported that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. More than 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
