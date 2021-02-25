Williamson County saw another batch of COVID-19 cases come in on Thursday.
70 new cases brings the case count for the county to 25,081 since the pandemic's start, with 603 of those cases active.
24,276 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 202 people have now died.
166,764 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 768,946 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,631 cases on Tuesday with 15,755 new test results — a 7.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,266 people have died — up 68 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 44 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 14,426 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 20 percent in two weeks, with 982 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 410,997 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 6 percent of the total population. More than 137,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 48 percent allocated to people 70 years and older.
More than 1,200,616 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 15,137 in one day.
Nursing homes vaccinated, Lee lifts visitation restrictions
Gov. Bill Lee is lifting all visitation restrictions on long-term care facilities as CVS Health and Walgreens complete their campaign to vaccinate staff and residents across 819 locations.
All individuals within skilled nursing homes who wanted a vaccine have now been inoculated in Tennessee and the health retail giants are now working to finish residents in assisted living facilities and other care centers.
Since the start of the year, outbreaks in nursing homes have subsided similar to statewide trends. Neither the state nor CVS or Walgreens publish data on final vaccination rates in long-term care facilities.
The department of health said facilities will continue to test residents and staff for COVID-19 based on prior guidance.
This post appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
