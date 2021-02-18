Williamson County continues to see a positive dip in COVID-19 numbers as most of the county remains at home with the winter weather, but it also hit a grim milestone in the death count.
24,656 is the new overall total for cases in the county since the pandemic's start, with 852 of those cases considered active.
200 people have now died of the coronavirus in Williamson. 23,604 recoveries or inactive cases have now been counted.
164,828 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 760,303 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 780 cases on Wednesday with 7,904 new test results — a 7.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,985 people have died — up 31 from the number 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases has fallen 33 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 19,689 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 1,131 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 339,407 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 5 percent of the total population. More than 123,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 48 percent allocated to residents 70 years and older.
More than 1,054,418 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 8,241 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.