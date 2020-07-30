Williamson County has seen its lowest day of new positive COVID-19 tests in quite some time.
Only 35 new cases have been entered into the county's overall tally, with 3,056 the new total number for Williamson. 22 people have died of the virus, and 36,845 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 102,871 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,049 cases since Wednesday on 24,549 new test results.
Of the total cases, 64,234 people have recovered, 4,572 have been hospitalized and 1,033 have died — up 2,104, 90 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 24 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than in early July. On Thursday, the state reported 37,604 residents are currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen 18 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,161 people hospitalized throughout 109 facilities statewide and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 332 individuals hospitalized are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
