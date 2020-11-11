Williamson County saw 156 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, continuing a recent surge in cases.
The new overall number of cases for the county since the pandemic's start is 8,777, with 1,171 of those cases active.
7,542 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 64 have now died. 97,114 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 293,381 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,632 cases since Tuesday on 26,690 new test results — an 11.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 10,813 people have been hospitalized and 3,761 have died — up 82 and 89, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. The number of deaths reported Wednesday was the highest on record since the start of the pandemic.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 15 percent in the past two weeks, with the state reporting 30,182 individuals currently infected with COVID on Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 1,713 people now being treated for the virus at 114 hospitals. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have grown 23 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent (1,781) inpatient beds and 9 percent (191) of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
