Tennessee has confirmed 4,362 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 224 cases from the number on Tuesday. Of the cases, 449 people are hospitalized and 79 have died, up 41 and seven in the past 24 hours, respectively.
About 4,000 tests have been processed and reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 56,600 tests administered.
The pandemic has begun to expose preexisting, systematic racial disparities throughout the nation: Black COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized and dying at a rate disproportionate to their share of the population. The Tennessee Department of Health began reporting racial and ethnic data on Wednesday afternoon, albeit two-thirds of confirmed cases are yet to be included. Nashville authorities have said they are still working on collecting the data from confirmed patients.
The Tennessee State Public Laboratory has received its first shipment of new test kits from Abbott Labs, with the kits able to detect COVID-19 in five minutes, Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced on Tuesday afternoon. The FDA approved the tests last month. So far, the lab has processed nearly 3,000 of the state's 56,600 tests.
Frist Foundation gives to HCA fund
The Frist Foundation has donated $1 million to the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund, the charity that helps HCA workers and their families dealing with financial hardship.
In a statement, Nashville-based HCA said more than 700 employees have turned to the fund — which has disbursed more than $58 million through 36,000 grants since its inception in 2005 — for help due to a spouse’s job loss, childcare or other pressing expenses over the past three weeks.
The gift from the Frist Foundation, which was established in 1982 by HCA co-founders Thomas Frist Sr. and Thomas Frist Jr., comes about a week after HCA CEO Sam Hazen said he will contribute his April and May salary (nearly $240,000), other executives stepped up their support and the company’s directors pledged the remainder of their 2020 cash compensation (likely about $1 million) to the fund.
TPAC extends closure through mid-May
The team at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center on Tuesday said its Andrew Jackson Hall, James K. Polk Theater, Andrew Johnson Theater and War Memorial Auditorium venues will remain closed through at least May 13. In response, they have launched the TPAC Forward! Recovery Fund, a fundraising campaign to help the nonprofit and its employees weather the coronavirus storm and its aftermath.
“While we know our audiences, artists and staff are safer at home, we are heartbroken to be separated from them when we could all benefit from the healing connection the arts provide,” Jennifer Turner, TPAC’s president and CEO, said in a release. “Though our world has changed, TPAC’s mission has not. Still, going for many months without activity in our theaters is having a dramatic impact on our organization. Now, more than ever, we are reliant on the generosity of donations to stem the current loss and build a new future for TPAC.”
