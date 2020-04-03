The Tennessee Department of Health has now confirmed 3,067 COVID-19 cases in 85 of the state's counties, up 222 cases from Thursday. Of the cases, 293 people are hospitalized and 37 have died, a day-to-day increase of 20 and five, respectively. The state reports 248 individuals have recovered.
About 3,000 tests have been processed and reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide total to 37,839 tests administered. At this time last week, the state had confirmed 1,203 cases.
Metro Nashville has confirmed 808 cases. Officials this morning announced the sixth death in Davidson County, a 60-year-old Nashville man with underlying health conditions, and 26 hospitalizations.
In the daily Metro press briefing on Friday, Meharry Medical College President and infectious disease expert James Hildreth urged all Nashville residents to wear masks when going out in public — a suggestion also being discussed at the national level. If you don’t have a mask, a local sewist worked in conjunction with a VUMC surgeon to develop a pattern to help you make your own.
Current daily reporting from the TDH shows the state is outpacing the daily confirmed case and death projections produced by a model being used by infectious disease experts and government officials to inform policy decisions and health care needs.
The model, which also tracks health care resources, suggests Tennessee will see the pandemic peak around April 19. On that day, the state is forecast to need an estimated 15,500 inpatient beds, 2,500 ICU beds and nearly 2,000 ventilators to keep COVID-19 patients alive.
As the state and individual hospitals work on procuring the equipment they will need for the surge, capacity data is varying by the hour. According to the latest update from TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey, the state has 3,414 inpatient beds, 534 ICU beds and 838 ventilators currently available.
Those numbers do not include recent surge initiatives underway by hospitals and state officials. In Nashville, for example, the Army Corps of Engineers is transforming the Music City Center into an auxiliary 1,600-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients. The Gateway Shopping Center in Memphis, the Chattanooga Convention Center and the Knoxville Expo Center are also being converted.
President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee on Thursday, opening up to the state more federal assistance and aid.
The move follows Gov. Bill Lee’s newest executive order mandating that all Tennessee residents remain home except for essential travel. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced Friday it will close all 56 Tennessee state parks effective April 4 in compliance with Lee’s order.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.