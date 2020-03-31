The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 2,239 COVID-19 cases across 80 counties, up 405 cases from the number of the day before, the largest day-to-day increase the state has reported. Of them, 178 are confirmed to be hospitalized and 23 people have died — 10 more deaths than the day before.
This time last week, TDH had confirmed less than 700 cases.
Metro Nashville also saw the largest day to day increase in COVID-19 case reporting of 98 cases — bringing the countywide count to 442. There are currently 14 Nashville residents hospitalized, three have died and 80 have recovered. There are more than 111 cases in Williamson County.
Gov. Bill Lee on Monday extended a similar order statewide, closing nonessential businesses and urging residents to remain at home in order to reduce the spread.
Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force leader Alex Jahangir said Tuesday the increase in case reporting was “partially due to a statewide backlog of cases being reported.”
Three assessment sites have been launched throughout Nashville after the state’s Unified Command delivered 3,000 test kits over the weekend, and they've procured additional tests from private entities. The sites are located at Nissan Stadium, Meharry Medical College and the old K-Mart site on Murfreesboro Road and are open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
More than 27,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Tennessee, 25,000 of which have been processed by commercial labs. VUMC on Monday said they had processed nearly 8,000 tests and had a backlog of about 1,900. A broken supply chain put major delays on case reporting early on, but increased reporting and assurances from local officials signal some of the challenges may be resolved.
Domestic violence hotline usage up
Sharon Roberson, President and CEO of the YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee said usage of their domestic violence telecommunications resources were up 55 percent in the first two weeks of March from the same time last year, and it continues to rise. If you or someone you know does not feel safe at home, despite the shut-in order currently in effect in Nashville, call 1-800-334-4628 or text 615-983-5170.
Adventure Science Center contributes to nationwide research initiative, and so can you
The Adventure Science Center has enabled the use of its Sudekum Planetarium servers through a crowdsourced computer platform for a project that will help model COVID-19 proteins to predict their three-dimensional shapes.
The platform, which is run by the University of California, Berkeley with support from the National Science Foundation, allows the Adventure Science Center and other volunteers to download scientific computing jobs to remote servers and runs programs to advance research.
ASC will use the software to assist the Rosetta@home project from the University of Washington. Along with COVID-19 protein research, the R@h project will also be helping efforts at designing new proteins to fight diseases such as HIV, malaria, cancer and Alzheimer’s.
Anyone with a computer is able to join the effort. By running R@h on your computer when you're not using it, you’ll speed up and extend efforts to design new proteins and to predict their 3-dimensional shapes. Learn more at adventuresci.org/rosetta.
First Horizon foundation commitment
The First Horizon Foundation is committing $2.5 million to nonprofits supporting COVID-19 emergency relief efforts across the First Horizon Bank footprint in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas. Foundation leaders, who last year supported 650 organizations, will work with First Horizon market presidents to identify organizations in line for expedited grants.
“We recognize that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19,” said First Horizon National Corp. Chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan. “During this unprecedented time, we want those in need in our communities to know that the First Horizon Foundation and our employees are here to support them.”
Local company converts to manufacture PPE
Phase 3 Marketing and Communications, which has a Nashville presence courtesy of its 2015 acquisition of the local office of Sullivan Branding, has converted some of its printing and fabrication capacity to making face shields and protective barriers. The firm’s facilities in Atlanta, Dallas and New Jersey are able to produce a 12-inch-by-10-inch face shield for medical professionals and a range of freestanding or hanging acrylic barriers.
“We have raw materials and resources to help fight the pandemic by creating this new line and trying alternative healthcare protective solutions for workers, medical professionals, nurses, doctors and first responders that are caring for patients each day,” said Troy McGinnis, executive vice president of print services at Phase 3. “Usually our role is to inform and educate, but now our industry has the chance to fill in with unique ideas and materials to help where we can.”
Columbia limiting City Hall hours
The City of Columbia is limiting the hours for most of its City Hall departments to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The cutbacks for non-essential employees start Wednesday and will run through April 14. The city also is temporarily suspending curbside recycling for this time period.
“We believe it is important to adhere to the Governor’s Executive Order as much as possible, while still maintaining a fully functioning city government,” said City Manager Tony Massey. “Citizens can count on our first responders such as fire and police to be there when they need them.”
