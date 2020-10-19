In Williamson County, 324 positive cases of COVID-19 were reported from Friday to Monday.
The county is at a 7 percent positivity rate and 6,618 people have had the virus in Williamson County — 743 people are active with the virus right now in the county.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 232,061 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,317 cases since Sunday on 42,410 new test results — an 8.3 percent positivity rate. Another 5,251 cases were reported over the weekend.
The number of cases reported on Monday sets a new state record for the most cases reported in one day and is attributable to an increase in reported tests. The record had previously been set on July 13, when 3,314 cases were reported on 35,926 tests.
Of the total number of cases, 9,489 people have been hospitalized and 2,922 have died — up 41 and 13, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.3 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 27 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, nearly 94 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The state reported 452 new infections and 43 new deaths among residents within long-term care facilities in the past week. To date, nursing homes have accounted for a total of 5,877 cases of COVID-19 and 834 deaths.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 47 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 23,307 people currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has risen more than 35 percent in the past two weeks, largely driven by the virus infecting older, more rural residents. The department of health reports nearly 1,188 people are currently being treated at 104 hospitals. The state is now reporting the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state since the start of the pandemic and that number is growing at a faster pace than ever before.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 276 new cases of COVID-19 since Sunday, bringing the countywide confirmed case count to 31,494. Of those cases, about 29,700 tested positive more than 14 days ago and 277 people have died.
As of Monday morning, nearly 17 percent of all inpatient beds and 10 percent of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee were available. The city’s transmission rate of 1.16 and rising is back at what public health officials define as an “unsatisfactory” level.
