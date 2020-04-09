Tennessee leadership is looking to ramp up COVID-19 testing even more in the coming weeks, according to Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, through new technology developed to streamline the case-identification process.
The Tennessee State Public Laboratory has received from Abbott Labs a rapid COVID-19 testing machine that takes five to 13 minutes to process results. The state currently has enough supplies to test 120 individuals with the machine, and more are on the way.
American Family Care has also received testing materials for the new Abbott Labs machine, which gives the Middle Tennessee-based clinic chain the capacity to test close to 4,000 people in Middle Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday. The same day, Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Chattanooga area hospitals could have to wait weeks for the rapid testing machines, citing they were diverted to a different market and might not arrive until May.
Lee said his administration is also looking at the future of antibody testing, which would help public health officials better understand the spread throughout the state, and would identify individuals who became infected but were asymptomatic.
The crunch for more data comes as Lee deliberates an extension to the Safer-at-Home order issued last week that expires on April 14. The governor says the mandated social distancing efforts appear to be working, but with data evolving every hour, he’s not yet ready to issue an extension.
On the health capacity front, the state currently has 4,700 hospital beds, 667 ICU beds and 1,444 ventilators available for the surge. Last month, the state reported having fewer than 600 ventilators in stock. The potential need for medical supplies and hospital beds has fluctuated day-to-day at the national model but has dramatically decreased since Lee issued the shut-in order. A model designed by Vanderbilt University Medical Center specifically for the state, which shows the peak of the pandemic happening about two weeks from now, according to Metro officials, will be made available to the public in the coming days.
As of Wednesday, Tennessee has confirmed 4,362 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 224 cases from the number on Tuesday. Of the cases, 449 people are hospitalized and 79 have died, up 41 and seven in the past 24 hours, respectively.
About 4,000 tests have been processed and reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 56,600 tests administered.
The pandemic has begun to expose preexisting, systematic racial disparities throughout the nation: Black COVID-19 patients are being hospitalized and dying at a rate disproportionate to their share of the population. The Department of Health began reporting racial and ethnic data on Wednesday afternoon, albeit two-thirds of confirmed cases are yet to be included. Nashville authorities have said they are still working on collecting the data from confirmed patients.
Metro officials confirmed 1,140 cases in Davidson County Wednesday morning, a 65-case increase in the past 24 hours. Of them, 45 Nashville residents are hospitalized and 12 have died. All the deaths have been men. Hospitals within the county currently have about 51 COVID-19 patients admitted. However, internal hospital data from last week shows nearly double that number are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
The Metro Department of Health has begun reporting confirmed case breakdown by zip code, showing the highest concentrations of COVID-19 cases in Edgehill and Antioch. The map shows the general area where the person infected with the virus lives, not where she or he contracted it. Coronavirus Task Force Leader Alex Jahangir said the higher incidence of cases in these areas correlates with where large gatherings continued to occur after the safer-at-home order was implemented. He declined to go into more detail.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.