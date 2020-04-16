The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 6,262 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 183 cases from the figure on Wednesday afternoon. Of them, 663 individuals have been hospitalized and 141 people have died, up 28 and six in 24 hours, respectively.
Nearly 4,000 test results have been processed and reported since Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 85,000 people tested, about one in every 91 Tennesseans.
Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday announced Tennessee is projected to receive nearly $2.3 billion through the Coronavirus Relief Fund created by the CARES Act. To manage the new fiscal bump, Lee created a task force of elected officials and members of his administration including, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally House Speaker Cameron Section, Senator Bo Watson, Senator Raumesh Akbari, Representative Pat Marsh, Representative Harold Love Jr., Comptroller Justin Wilson, new Finance and Administration Commissioner Butch Ely and former commissioner Stuart McWhorter.
Mayor John Cooper today announced the formation of the Tennessee Major Metros Economic Restart Task Force on Wednesday, alongside the mayors of Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga, to plan and coordinate the re-opening of the economy in these areas.
Metro Nashville Public Schools is now providing breakfast and lunch at 15 schools throughout Davidson County, and Metro has set up multiple food distribution sites and partnered with Amazon to provide meal deliveries to MNPS and Conexion Americas families. Metro has also working to provide food to Social Service’s Homeless Impact Division to distribute shelf-stable food to the homeless. Second Harvest is partnering with Sodexho/HCA to feed the approximately 250 individuals at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
Metro’s head epidemiologist, Leslie Waller, on Wednesday morning said nearly 466 individuals are being tracked through the county’s contact-tracing initiative. Throughout the state, Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said that number is in the “tens of thousands” and continues to grow. She said she is looking to add another 150 members to the contact tracing team by next week.
Colleges are converting their student housing units into short-term living facilities for health care workers to live during the pandemic. Aquinas College on Thursday announced they would offer a dorm located next to Saint Thomas West Hospital for the hospital’s employees to stay for free. Vanderbilt University is providing the same convenience to workers at VUMC. Area health systems have also begun to partner with major hotel chains to provide temporary housing for their clinicians treating COVID-19.
VU to divert CARES cash to students
Vanderbilt University officials on Thursday said they will route $2.8 million of aid it is receiving under the umbrella of the CARES Act toward financial aid for about a fifth of their students.
Eligible students, which are split pretty evenly between undergraduates and graduate and professional students, will each receive $1,100 in the coming days.
The money is coming from the U.S. Department of Education and is going to students whose expected contributions this year were $10,000 of less. In addition, undergrads must have received financial aid this spring and graduate and professional students need to have received a student loan this spring.
Nissan pushes possible restart out to mid-May
Nissan executives have extended the production shutdown of their U.S. factories until mid-May. Their call comes a little more than a week after the auto giant began laying off a reported 10,000 people at its plants, the biggest of which is in Smyrna.
On Thursday, Nissan officials said small teams doing business-essential work will remain on-site and work under enhanced safety measures.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
