The Tennessee State Public Laboratory has received its first shipment of new test kits from Abbott Labs, with the kits able to detect COVID-19 in five minutes, Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey announced on Tuesday afternoon.
The FDA approved the tests last month.
Tennessee has confirmed 4,138 COVID-19 cases in 87 of the state's 95 counties, up 336 cases from Monday and the largest single-day increase in almost a week. Of the cases, 408 people are hospitalized and 72 have died, up 56 and seven in the past 24 hours, respectively.
On Monday, Piercey outlined a slow in daily case reporting in recent days, citing the trend was occurring due to increased social distancing measures and their effectiveness rather than lab backlogs and limited resources that have delayed case reporting in recent weeks.
The state reported nearly 5,000 more test results in the last 24 hours, as opposed to the 2,000 new results reported Monday confirming 169 new COVID-19 cases, indicating a potential jam still holding up test processing.
Of the more than 4,100 confirmed cases across the state, 2,100 of them have been identified in Middle Tennessee.
HCA partners with Google on COVID-19 data hub
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare and Google Cloud have partnered to create the COVID-19 National Response Portal, an open data platform built and operated by SADA. Running on Google Cloud, the platform is intended to promote data-sharing about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it is spreading in an effort to help hospitals and communities prepare and respond.
“COVID-19 presents a unique and significant challenge to healthcare providers, and collaboration and coordination is more important than ever to help ensure the best possible response,” Edmund Jackson, HCA Healthcare’s chief data officer, said in a press release. “While COVID-19 has driven us apart physically, we will respond to it by coming together digitally. We are proud to work alongside Google Cloud to create a platform to help address this urgent public health challenge.”
HCA Healthcare will share data from its 185-hospital network and has invited groups that represent over 4,000 hospitals across the country to contribute to the effort.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.