The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 7,238 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 168 cases from the number on Sunday afternoon. Of those people, 730 individuals have been hospitalized and 152 people have died, up six and four in 24 hours, respectively.
Nearly 3,600 test results have been processed and reported since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 100,700 people tested — about one out of every 67 Tennessee residents.
In a news release, officials said they performed 663 COVID-19 tests at their Franklin Clinic during a statewide testing event on Saturday.
Demonstrations against Gov. Bill Lee's Safer-at-Home order, which is set to expire on May 1, continued in Nashville on Monday morning. Multiple rallies of its kind have popped up across the United States as governors strategize how to reopen their states' economies without disrupting the progress social distancing has made reducing COVID-19's spread. On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave the go-ahead to a number of states to reopen and called for their "liberation" on Friday.
Court halts temporary abortion ban
A federal judge sided with pro-choice advocates last week by ruling that Gov. Bill Lee could not temporarily ban abortions as part of his coronavirus response.
Lee included abortions in his ban on “elective” medical procedures, a move designed to conserve protective medical equipment and limit patients’ contacts with the health care system. Judge Bernard Friedman cited the “time-sensitive” nature of abortions in putting a halt to Lee’s ban. Abortion providers had said “dozens” of women had delayed or canceled their appointments in response to Lee’s order.
“Delaying a woman’s access to abortion even by a matter of days can result in her having to undergo a lengthier and more complex procedure that involves progressively greater health risks, or can result in her losing the right to obtain an abortion altogether,” the judge wrote.
Lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office quickly moved to appeal the decision. Legal action over similar bans in other states is ongoing.
