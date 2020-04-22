The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 7,842 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 448 cases from the number on Tuesday afternoon, and the largest daily increase in cases since the start of the pandemic.
"That contains a specific population of high-risk individuals that we discussed yesterday in our prison populations," TDH Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a press briefing Wednesday.
About 6,700 tests were processed and administered in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, nearly 7,500 tests reported only 156 new cases. On April 1, the day with the second-highest daily case reporting of 444, nearly 5,100 tests were reported. More than 115,000 people across the state have been tested — about one in every 59 Tennessee residents.
Across the state, 775 individuals have been hospitalized and 166 people have died. Those numbers are up 15 and nine, respectively, in the past 24 hours.
New data shows race disparity in deaths
New COVID-19 data shared by Metro officials Wednesday confirmed what public health officials have been describing: Black patients are dying at a disproportionate rate.
While infection rates in Davidson County continue more or less to mimic the demographic breakdown of the city, Mayor John Cooper said Wednesday that the city was concerned about an outsized effect on minority communities. About 13 percent of the city’s coronavirus patients are black but “nearly half” of Nashville’s deaths have come from the black population, Metro Health Board Chair Alex Jahangir said.
The city will release additional racial and ethnic data from its assessment sites in the coming days, he said.
“It should not be a surprise to anyone in the United States of America that poor folks and African Americans and even whites who live in certain ZIP codes would have a much more severe disease burden with COVID-19,” Meharry Medical College President James Hildreth said earlier this month.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
