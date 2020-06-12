The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 27,126 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 786 cases from the number on Thursday.
Of those cases, 19,425 people have recovered, 2,049 have been hospitalized and 468 have died — up 503, 38 and 27, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
In Williamson County, 670 people have tested positive for the virus and 12 have died.
A total of 59,864 test results were processed and reported statewide since Wednesday, bringing Tennessee's total to 594,960 people tested. The increase occurred because the state began tallying the total number of tests administered, even if one person receives multiple tests.
TDH began reporting the number of COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized across the state on Friday, showing a more than 41 percent increase (from 274 to 387) in hospitalizations in the past five days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.