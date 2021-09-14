The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 1,154,966 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,912 cases on Monday from 18,660 new test results — a 17.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 14,010 people have died — with 33 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has increased 10.6 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 86,913 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has increased 19 percent in two weeks, with 3,654 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 10 percent of inpatient beds and 6 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 57 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But a major issue hospitals continue to face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,951,472 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 43.2 percent of the state's total population of about 6,910,000. More than 115,000 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, declining from the figure of last week but still nearly triple the demand during summer.
A total of 6,450,205 doses have been administered across the state.
Nashville has fully immunized 52.7 percent of its total population and administered more than 771,000 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 715,000.
Bridgestone mandates vaccination, negative test to enter venue
Bridgestone Arena has announced an interim policy that requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend events hosted there.
The rule will remain in effect until Nov. 15, at which time management will reconsider. An announcement will be made at the beginning of each month reaffirming or altering procedures and protocols for the next 75 days, according to a press release, but could be subject to modifications along the way.
Attendees aged 12 years and younger will be required to wear a mask or present a negative COVID-19 test from within the past 72 hours.
"Throughout the pandemic, we have been consistent in stating that the health and wellness of all arena guests, Predators fans, our employees, players and performers is our number one priority," said Sean Henry, president and CEO of Bridgestone Arena and the Nashville Predators. “ […] We are united with health care professionals in our belief that the only way to end this pandemic is to get more people vaccinated.”
“To that end, we want to do our part with these policies to make sure that our game and event attendees are as safe as possible and, at the same time, we will use our public platform to amplify the message of the importance of vaccines in hopes of encouraging more people to get vaccinated."
