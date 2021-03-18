The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 795,963 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,826 cases on Tuesday from 20,986 new test results — a 6.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,658 people have died — up eight from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 7 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Wednesday, state health officials reported that 12,841 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 24 percent in two weeks, with 661 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 16 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
In Williamson County, only 19 new cases of COVID-19 were identified since Wednesday and there have been zero new deaths.
According to the state, 714,963 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, approximately 10 percent of the total population. More than 261,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 56 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 2,037,675 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 21,689 in one day.
