Williamson County saw 142 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, putting the county's overall count to more than 9,000.
The official tally is now 9,034 since the pandemic's start for Williamson, with 1,193 of those considered active.
7,776 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, and 65 have now died.
98,222 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 300,458 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,733 cases since Thursday on 22,774 new test results — a 14.7 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,055 people have been hospitalized and 3,852 have died — up 105 and 64, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 17 percent in the past two weeks, with the state reporting 31,147 individuals currently infected with COVID on Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 1,792 people now being treated for the virus at 114 hospitals. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have grown 23 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent (1,609) inpatient beds and 11 percent (219) of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
