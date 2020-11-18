Williamson County saw its new numbers for the coronavirus in the triple digits for a daily increase.
101 new case came in on Wednesday's report, bringing the overall total to 9,993 since the start of the pandemic. 1,601 cases are deemed active.
8,323 people have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 69 have died so far. 103,132 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 325,201 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 4,472 cases since Tuesday on 23,974 new test results — a 17.1 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,342 people have been hospitalized and 4,048 have died — up 87 and 53, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 60 percent in the past two weeks, with the state saying 41,222 individuals are now infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state is at its highest point yet, with more than 1,982 people now being treated for the virus at 115 hospitals. Hospital admissions attributable to COVID have risen 29 percent in the past two weeks.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 73 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
Expert: Virus, not restrictions, hurting business
The spread of the coronavirus, and not related restrictions, is what hurts Tennessee businesses, an expert told the State Funding Board on Tuesday.
Laurel Graefe, a regional executive with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, told the state body that consumer spending goes down when the disease spread is higher — regardless of whether local officials mandate closures or restrictions.
“Consumer behavior seems to react more to level of virus regardless of whether there are public restrictions in place,” she said. “You can really see consumers start to pull back in their activity.”
Gov. Bill Lee earlier this year lifted all coronavirus business restrictions, citing the need to preserve the economy. (A handful of counties, including Williamson and Davidson Counties, have authority to institute their own orders.)
High court cancels jury trials again
The Tennessee Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a second pause of jury trials statewide, citing a rise in COVID cases, especially in rural parts of the state.
In an order detailing new regulations, the court said that it was in “receipt of a number of reports of instances of failure to comply with the approved comprehensive written plans of judicial districts by judges, attorneys, and litigants, including in some instances the appearance in open court of attorneys and litigants who have tested positive for COVID-19.”
Jury trials between Nov. 23 and Jan. 31 will be suspended, with exceptions granted only by Chief Justice Jeff Bivins. The Supreme Court initially ordered court closures in March before slowly loosening restrictions. In July, the court instituted a mask mandate for courtrooms statewide.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
