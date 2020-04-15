The Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 6,079 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 256 cases from the figure of Tuesday afternoon. Of them, 663 individuals have been hospitalized and 135 people have died, up 30 and 26 in 24 hours.
Nearly 2,000 test results have been processed and reported since Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 80,900 people tested.
Metro’s head epidemiologist, Leslie Waller, made an appearance at the daily briefing Wednesday to talk about Davidson County’s methods for contact tracing, or the process of identifying and screening individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19.
Waller says the team explores the minute details on how COVID-positive patients interacted with others through their infection period and specifically looks to their home life, work, travel and different environmental aspects. The bulk of the data, she contends, comes from individual patient interviews and sometimes employment information.
The team does not use cell phone data, bank records, etc., to track patients. The information provided to the team is stored in various databases, one that includes all statewide contact tracing information and two of which are solely for Metro use.
In Nashville, nearly 15 percent of all cases are linked to one cluster identified by Waller’s team. And upwards of 50 percent of the cases are linked to transmission either through the home (35 percent) or work (15 percent).
On Wednesday, Waller said the team has been able to keep up with the pace of new cases throughout the pandemic for the most part, but early on saw difficulties due to having only four staff members. Since the first case was confirmed in Davidson County, the team has since grown to 40 people and continues to bring on more tracers. There are currently 466 individuals being monitored by the county government for COVID-19.
Metro Department of Health spokesperson Brian Todd said Metro is currently using health care professionals, medical school students and other Metro employees to man the team.
BNA secures CARES cash
Nashville International Airport officials have landed nearly $55 million in federal funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act finalized late last month. The money is part of $10 billion Congress set aside to shore up airport finances nationwide.
Doug Kreulen, BNA’s president and CEO, said air travel “has dropped dramatically” due to the coronavirus pandemic, yielding a “sharp and sustained” loss in revenues.
“The funding … will provide much-needed assistance as we work to maintain airport operations and weather this crisis,” Kreulen emailed the Post.
By comparison, Memphis International Airport will receive about $24.7 million in CARES relief. John C. Tune Airport, BNA’s sister airport located in West Nashville, will receive $69,000. Statewide, 69 airports are getting aid, with all but six receiving $69,000 or less, according to a CARES Act document.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
