Williamson County has 556 active cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
26,668 is the new overall case total since the pandemic began in March 2020 for the county.
25,899 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 213 people have died.
179,208 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 813,614 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,772 cases on Thursday from 20,370 new test results — a 6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,915 people have died — with 11 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has been flat in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 13,484 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has grown 24 percent during the past two weeks, with 792 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 81 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 1,024,527 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to approximately 15 percent of the state's total population. More than 339,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with nearly all of the state having opened eligibility to all residents 16 years and older.
A total of 2,783,929 doses have been administered across the state, up 28,382 shots in one day.
