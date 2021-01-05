Williamson County saw another load of COVID-19 cases come in as 2021 gets off to its start.
208 was the increase number Tuesday, with the overall count raising to 19,037 for the county since the pandemic's start. 2,439 cases are considered active.
16,470 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 128 people have now died.
139,857 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 617,649 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 5,399 cases since Monday on 13,228 new test results — a 21 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 7,267 people have died — up 99 from the mark of the previous day.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has dropped in the past two weeks as testing declined due the holidays but while the statewide positivity rate continues to climb. On Sunday, state health officials reported that 71,175 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has climbed 12 percent in the past two weeks. More than 3,246 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID — an all-time high.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds (1,665) and 9 percent of ICU beds (183) remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
Metro Public Health Department has reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday and a 21.5 percent test positivity rate.
In total, 68,951 cases of COVID have been identified in Davidson County residents since the start of the pandemic. A little more than 10 percent of those are active infections. Of the total number of cases, 495 people have died.
In terms of hospital capacity, Middle Tennessee health systems report that 12 percent of inpatient beds and 7 percent of ICU beds remain available.
Dozens of hospitals continue to report no ICU space, critical staffing shortages
While the ability to measure COVID outbreaks across the state is being muddled by a drop in testing over the holidays, hospitals continue to face increasing volumes of patients infected with the virus.
At least 23 hospitals reported having no available beds in their intensive care units on average last week, and dozens more reported critical staffing shortages. According to federal data, more than 40 hospitals in Tennessee reported staffing shortages that impeded on their ability to open more bed space. And 55 facilities said they expect shortages this week.
Patients with COVID accounted for 28 percent of inpatient admissions in Tennessee last week — nearly triple the average during summer's outbreaks — and 48 percent of ICU beds. With outbreaks expected to continue at high rates following holiday gatherings, COVID patients will likely continue growing their share of bed space, pushing out scheduled procedures and lower-acuity patients.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
