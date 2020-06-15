The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 31,160 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 728 cases from the number on Sunday.
Of those cases, 20,062 people have recovered, 2,106 have been hospitalized and 483 have died — up 166, 19 and eight, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. Over the weekend, the state reported an additional 1,306 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 11,098.
A total of 14,726 test results were processed and reported since Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 629,769 tests administered. Last Friday, the state began reporting the total number of tests administered instead of the number of people tested to reflect the resources the health department is using to combat the virus. That change added nearly 60,000 previously uncounted swab tests.
Williamson County cases crossed 700 to be at 703 total cases Monday, per the state, with 12,746 negative tests conducted thus far. 12 people in the county have died from the virus.
On Monday, Vanderbilt University Medical Center professor and infectious disease expert William Schaffner warned in a pre-recorded interview on CNBC that the increase in cases means the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.
“The second wave has begun," he said in the interview.
Schaffner has been generally supportive of state and local coronavirus mitigation efforts and while reopening was underway in mid-May said an influx in cases post-closures would come if residents didn’t stick to social distancing protocols, an enhanced cleaning regimen and wearing a mask in public. With cases on the rise again, Schaffner said it's because not enough people have adopted these new practices — and are thus continuing to spread the virus to each other.
“Many people are simply not being careful, they’re being carefree,” he said to CNBC. “That, of course, will lead to more spread of the COVID virus.”
Schaffner stopped short of calling for strict government-mandated mitigation efforts to be reinstated, though, saying he “cannot imagine” reverting to shut-in orders after assessing the economic damage caused by the first round.
With the state having reopened nearly entirely and Nashville health officials committed to not going backward in their reopening plan, it seems health experts and government officials alike are relying on the general population to act appropriately to slow the spread until there is a vaccine.
