The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 910,185 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,292 cases on Thursday from 17,666 new test results — a 15.8 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,798 people have died — with 15 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has more than tripled in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 28,609 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has more than doubled in two weeks, with 1,499 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 12 percent of inpatient beds and 8 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 74 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. But the major issues hospitals now face is low staffing, officials said.
So far, 2,697,799 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 39.5 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 90,620 vaccine doses were administered during the past week, picking up the pace nearly 38 percent in the last few weeks after demand had waned throughout the summer.
A total of 5,685,979 doses have been administered across the state.
The Metro Public Health Department has not recorded new outbreak data in the past week.
Nashville has fully immunized 48.7 percent of its total population and administered more than 693,798 doses thus far. The Davidson County population is an estimated 695,000.
