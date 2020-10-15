Williamson County is up 80 COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.
Williamson Medical Center also says its seen an increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19. More than 130 people have been hospitalized in the county.
Over the past week, Williamson County has had an average of 7.4 percent positivity rate in those tested.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 222,827 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,289 cases since Wednesday on 24,653 new test results — a 9.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 9,416 people have been hospitalized and 2,864 have died — up 45 and 36, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.2 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 27 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, nearly 94 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
Infections in long-term care facilities have risen 51 percent in the last month, with more than 5,452 residents infected with the virus and 791 deaths. That demographic accounts for more than one-fourth of all deaths in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 40 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 19,799 people currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has risen more than 34 percent in the past two weeks, largely driven by the virus infecting older, more rural residents. The department of health reports nearly 1,149 people are currently being treated at 108 hospitals, the highest number of people hospitalized in the state since the peak of the summer outbreak in August.
In terms of ICU capacity statewide, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 10 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
