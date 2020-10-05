Williamson County saw a new load of COVID-19 cases come in over the weekend.
The number of overall cases went up 196 on Monday's count to 5,674 in total, with 500 of those active. The active cases are up 125 from Friday, showing an upward direction for the virus in the county.
The death toll hit 40 for Williamson County Monday. 5,134 people in the county have either recovered or had their cases labeled inactive. 70,714 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 203,699 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,489 cases since Sunday on 44,101 new test results — a 6.3 percent positivity rate. Another 3,778 new cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total number of cases, 8,923 people have been hospitalized and 2,597 have died — up 40 and 20, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.9 million tests have now been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee continues to fluctuate within a range of 13,000 to 16,000, where they’ve been since the beginning of September after public health officials changed the way they calculate the metric. As of Monday, the health department reported 15,881 active cases of COVID throughout the state.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state, however, has risen 6 percent in the past two weeks, largely driven by the virus infecting older, more rural residents. Nearly 815 people are currently being treated at 103 hospitals; they make up less than 8 percent of total hospitalizations in the state.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 20 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.