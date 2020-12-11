Williamson County officially went over the 13,000-case line Thursday.
13,169 is the new overall count for the county since the pandemic began, up 173 from the day before. 1,005 of those cases are active.
12,073 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 91 have died.
118,750 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 428,973 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 6,011 cases since Wednesday on 30,850 new test results — an 18.6 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 5,240 people have died — up 69 from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated during the past two weeks due to delayed reporting from the Thanksgiving holiday and backlogs at labs. On Thursday, officials said 41,289 individuals around the state are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has increased 15 percent in the past two weeks, with more than 2,558 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for a confirmed case of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 13 percent of inpatient beds (1,472) and 10 percent of ICU beds (194) remain available. Nearly 72 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
