Williamson County continues to see its COVID-19 count grow at an exponential rate, with numbers now surpassing 15,000 cases.
276 new cases for the county Friday brought the new overall count for the county to 15,062 overall since the pandemic's start. 1,724 of those cases are active.
13,230 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, and 108 have now died.
127,167 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
Health department launches vaccination dashboard
The Tennessee Department of Health launched an online dashboard on Friday that will provide real-time tracking of COVID-19 vaccinations in the state.
The dashboard will be updated every week on Tuesday and Friday at 5 p.m. and will include data on the number of doses that have been administered broken down by county and population demographics. Future versions will also provide data on Tennesseans who have been fully vaccinated with both their first and second doses.
“We are eager to offer this tool to track our progress in implementing Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan and making this important preventive measure available to Tennesseans in every county of our state,” Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said in a press release.
The state is also changing the time it publishes daily COVID-19 data reports to 5 p.m. each day. In the past couple of months, the department has struggled on several occasions to publish the data by the previously set 3 p.m. deadline. These changes take effect immediately.
Moderna vaccine to arrive on Monday
Tennessee will receive its first shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday as the FDA is set to approve its Emergency Use Authorization application.
The state will receive a total of 115,000 doses in the coming weeks, which will be shipped to all 95 county health departments and smaller hospitals that didn’t receive Pfizer doses.
“Tennessee county health department staff members will administer the Moderna vaccine to first responders, home health care providers and student health care providers in partnership with these organizations and their local community emergency management agencies,” Piercey said in the release.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
