Williamson County crossed the 20,000-case threshold over the weekend.
20,470 is the new updated total for Williamson County cases since the pandemic's start, 573 cases up since Friday.
2,587 cases are currently active in the county.
17,746 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 137 have now died.
145,220 negative tests have been processed thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health reported a total of 634,237 cases of COVID-19 across the state on Thursday, up 19,632 cases since Thursday on 102,775 new test results — a 16.3 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 7,492 people have died — up 293 over the weekend.
The number of recorded active cases in Tennessee has fluctuated in the past two weeks as testing declined over the holidays. On Thursday, state health officials reported that 80,887 individuals are currently infected with COVID — an all-time high.
The number of patients hospitalized with the disease in the state has remained flat in the past two weeks. More than 3,079 people at 114 hospitals are now being treated for confirmed cases of COVID.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds (1,947) and 11 percent of ICU beds (215) remain available. Nearly 73 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available. With inpatient beds at a premium, hospitals are admitting only the sickest patients.
Middle Tennesse ICU bed availability hits all-time lows
Intensive care unit bed availability dropped to new lows in Middle Tennessee last week as COVID-19 continues to take over hospitals.
Only four percent of intensive beds were available in the region last week, the lowest recorded since the start of the pandemic as patients infected with the virus take up nearly 46 percent of ICU space.
In Nashville, which serves as a health care hub for the rest of the region, one hospital has reported not having ICU beds available. According to federal data, 25 percent of ICU beds in the city remain available, the bulk of those centered in Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
