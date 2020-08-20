Williamson County hit another COVID-19 milestone Thursday.
The county crossed the 4,000 threshold in its overall number of positive coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
The official number now stands at 4,014, up 82 from Tuesday's tally of 3,932. There are 1,192 active cases ongoing now, which means that 2,822 have recovered.
The death tally was lowered back to 26 Thursday, and 46,706 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 139,175 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,375 cases since Wednesday on 23,047 new test results.
Of the total cases, 100,967 people have recovered, 6,156 have been hospitalized and 1,488 have died — up 1,882, 87 and 36, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, signaling a slowing of the virus’ spread as testing volumes recover from backlogs and the statewide positivity rate incrementally drops. On Thursday, the state reported 36,720 residents are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen nearly 10 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 1,000 people currently hospitalized throughout 104 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 194 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
