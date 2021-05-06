Williamson County had 364 active cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday.
The overall case count for the county now is 27,986 since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
27,405 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 217 people have died.
192,016 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 850,885 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 907 cases on Wednesday from 13,805 new test results — a 5.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 12,228 people have died — with 11 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has fallen 15 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 11,115 individuals are currently infected with the coronavirus.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has also slightly decreased, with 803 people now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 14 percent of inpatient beds and 13 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 79 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 1,898,716 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to 27.8 percent of the state's total population of about 6,830,000. More than 221,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with the entire state having opened eligibility to residents 16 years and older.
A total of 4,235,857 doses have been administered across the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.