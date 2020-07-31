Williamson County saw a higher day of new COVID-19 cases than the day before heading into the weekend.
76 new positive cases have been recorded, bringing up the tally to 3,132 in the county overall. 22 people in Williamson have died and 37,570 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 105,959 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 3,088 cases since Thursday on 32,555 new test results.
Of the total cases, 66,357 people have recovered, 4,661 have been hospitalized and 1,060 have died — up 2,123, 89 and 27, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. The 27 deaths reported Friday was the second-highest number from the pandemic.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 21 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than in early July. On Thursday, the state reported an all-time high of 38,542 individuals currently infected wtih COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen 14 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,127 people hospitalized throughout 108 facilities statewide and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 367 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 69 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
