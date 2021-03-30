Williamson County still has its active COVID-19 case count in the 500s as March ends.
The county has 546 active cases right now, per the state, with the new overall case count at 26,557 since the pandemic's start more than a year ago.
25,798 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 213 people have now died.
178,372 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 809,692 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,288 cases on Monday from 10,956 new test results — a 7.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,866 people have died — with 14 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases has risen 8 percent in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 13,559 individuals are currently infected with COVID.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has grown 21 percent in the past two weeks, with 816 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 18 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 80 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 938,897 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID, which amounts to approximately 13.6 percent of the state's total population. More than 317,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with most counties in the state having opened eligibility to all residents 16 years and older.
A total of 2,583,957 doses have been administered across the state, up 24,284 shots in one day.
