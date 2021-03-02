Williamson County only saw 15 new COVID-19 cases on its report Tuesday.
25,282 is the new overall count of cases for the county since the pandemic's start last year, with 494 of those cases active.
24,585 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 203 have died.
168,076 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 775,693 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 689 cases on Monday from 9,109 new test results — a 6.2 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,421 people have died — up 10 from the number 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases has fallen 43 percent in the past two weeks, extending the positive trend that started shortly after New Year's. On Monday, state health officials reported that 13,517 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has fallen 22 percent in two weeks, with 884 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
According to the state, 483,057 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, about 6 percent of the total population. More than 240,000 doses of vaccine were administered in the past week, with 44 percent allocated to people 70 years and older.
More than 1,393,334 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 17,903 in one day.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
