Williamson County has been seeing a much lower trend of positive COVID-19 cases in the last couple of weeks.
After cases were skyrocketing toward the end of June and top of July, the time after the county's mask mandate has had time to slow the spread of the virus has proven fruitful for the county.
Only 39 new cases were recorded Tuesday, bringing the overall tally to 3,308 overall in the county. 22 have died; 39,002 negative tests have been processed so far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 112,441 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,805 cases since Monday on 18,088 new test results.
Of the total cases, 73,259 people have recovered, 4,900 have been hospitalized and 1,117 have died — up 2,381, 92 and 25, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 16 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than for much of July. On Tuesday, the state reported there are 38,065 individuals currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen 3 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,093 people hospitalized throughout 106 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 340 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 21 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.