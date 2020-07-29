After a day's delay in reporting cases, the latest COVID-19 numbers for Williamson County are in.
78 new cases have been reported since Monday on the Wednesday tally, and a new death was recorded.
Overall cases in the county now stand at 3,021, while 22 have now died from the virus. 36,398 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 100,822 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,778 cases since Monday on 19,687 new test results.
Of the total cases, 62,129 people have recovered, 4,482 have been hospitalized and 1,020 have died — up 2,369, 110 and 21, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 28 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than in early July. On Wednesday, the state reported a total of 37,673 residents are currently infected with the virus, a drop of 612 cases from Tuesday.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 23 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,133 people hospitalized throughout 108 facilities statewide and making up more than 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 284 individuals hospitalized are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 67 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Nashville asks schools to put off extracurriculars after Lee gives go-ahead
As Gov. Bill Lee gives the go-ahead to schools across the state to reopen without interruption of extracurricular activities and contact sports, Nashville officials are asking local schools to put off similar activities until after Labor Day or when the outbreak in Nashville has stabilized.
In a letter signed by area education leaders Adrienne Battle, Todd Dickson, Bradford Gioia and Coronavirus Task Force Chairman Alex Jahangir, the group said putting on hold these events will help minimize the spread of COVID-19 across the district’s network of schools.
“These activities are an important part of the school experience, but in the current situation, we should focus on minimizing the spread of the virus and ensuring that school can continue,” the letter read.
Williamson County Schools has not halted extracurricular activities after switching 3-12 to online learning to start the school year, nor has any recommendation been made by county officials thus far.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
