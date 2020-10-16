In Williamson County, COVID-19 cases have increased by 20 since Thursday.
Total cases in the county have reached 6,294 since the beginning of the pandemic and 47 people have died. The county's positivity rate of the past seven days is 8.3 percent.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 223,493 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 666 cases since Thursday on 5,750 new test results — a 10.4 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 9,489 people have been hospitalized and 2,871 have died — up 73 and seven, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 3.2 million tests have now been administered in the state.
Across the state, Black and senior residents continue to die at disproportionate rates versus those of the rest of the population. Black people make up 27 percent of the state’s overall death toll despite being only 17 percent of the population. In addition, nearly 94 percent of all deaths have come from adults aged 50 and older.
The state reported 452 new infections and 43 new deaths among residents within long term care facilities in the past week. To date, nursing homes have accounted for a total of 5,877 cases of COVID-19 and 834 deaths.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has climbed 37 percent from the figure two weeks ago, with the state reporting 18,791 people currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID across the state has risen more than 33 percent in the past two weeks, largely driven by the virus infecting older, more rural residents. The department of health reports nearly 1,140 people are currently being treated at 106 hospitals. That's the highest number of people hospitalized in the state since the peak of the summer outbreak in August.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 15 percent of inpatient beds and 11 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
As of Friday morning, nearly 13 percent of all inpatient beds and 12 percent of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee were available. The city’s transmission rate of 1.2 and rising is back at what public health officials define as an “unsatisfactory” level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.