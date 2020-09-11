Williamson County saw just a seven-person increase in positive COVID-19 cases in the county on Friday.
The county's overall count of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is up to to 4,692 since the pandemic began. 383 of those cases are active.
56, 840 negative tests have been conducted.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 169,859 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,622 cases since Thursday on 27,211 new test results.
Of the total number of cases, 7,624 have been hospitalized and 2,025 have died — up 75 and 37, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. More than 2.4 million tests have been administered in the state.
The number of active cases in Tennessee dropped 54 percent last week after the state updated the way it calculates the metric. As of Friday, the state reported 15,160 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19, a decrease of 1,003 cases since the data change.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased 6 percent from the figure two weeks but has started to fluctuate in recent days as rural regions of the state show signs of new outbreaks. The state reports there are 808 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across 111 facilities, about 10 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 157 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 15 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 70 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Cases in Nashville
Metro Public Health Department officials reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the countywide confirmed case count to 26,873. Of those cases, more than 25,700 tested positive more than 14 days ago and 237 people have died.
Mayor John Cooper on Thursday said the number of cases and the county’s test positivity rate have seen upticks in recent days and that masks and social distancing need to continue to maintain progress in slowing the virus’ spread. The city’s 14-day rolling average reached below 100 cases per day this week for the first time since June.
As of Friday morning, nearly 15 percent of all inpatient beds and 14 percent of ICU beds in Middle Tennessee were available, both in what public health officials define as “cautionary” levels.
Cooper makes curfew exception for Titans game
Cooper has extended the curfew imposed on restaurants and bars for Monday until 30 minutes after the Titans' first home game.
“Thanks to our progress in lowering the spread of COVID-19, Metro Pubic Health Department approved an exception to extend restaurants and bar hours on Monday night to accommodate fans watching the first Titans game,” Cooper tweeted Friday afternoon.
This marks the first exception the city has approved under new conditions in public health official’s “modified phase two” reopening plan that allows looser restrictions on social gatherings with oversight from the health department. The order allows approved gatherings to have more than 25 people and operate beyond the citywide curfew of 10:30 p.m. if certain safety parameters are met.
Lower Broadway will continue closing each weekend to vehicle traffic but it is unclear whether the closure will extend to Monday Night Football.
