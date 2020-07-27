Williamson County continues to trend downward in the frequency of high COVID-19 cases.
Rather than a count after the weekend that passed 200, the new Monday tally stood at 155 new cases. Current rates are still much more than the county averaged before the mid-June to present rise in cases, but it's beginning to show a slight-but-noticeable flattening of cases per day.
There are 2,943 overall cases registered to the county, with 21 people dead and 35,644 negative tests processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 96,489 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,553 cases since Sunday on 28,573 new test results. More than 4,800 additional cases were reported over the weekend.
Of the total cases, 57,239 people have recovered, 4,244 have been hospitalized and 978 have died — up 2,590, 48 and 11, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 38 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than in early July. On Monday, the state reported an all-time high of 38,272 residents currently infected with the virus.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has risen more than 30 percent in the past two weeks, with 1,046 people hospitalized throughout 99 facilities statewide and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 282 individuals hospitalized are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 21 percent of inpatient beds and 17 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available. Over the weekend, intensive care unit bed availability across the state dipped to 14 percent, the lowest level reported since the health department began publishing the data in June.
During a visit to Nashville on Monday, White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Deborah Birx said Tennessee is at an inflection point in the pandemic where action is needed to change the trajectory of the outbreak. She urged mask mandates and the closing of bars across the state — measures Gov. Bill Lee has said are off the table.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.