Williamson County has about 500 active cases of COVID-19 at the moment.
As of Wednesday, the county has seen 26,277 cases since the pandemic's start a year ago, with 505 of those considered active.
25,561 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive, while 211 people have now died.
176,499 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
State totals
The Tennessee Department of Health has now reported a total of 801,645 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 732 cases on Monday from 7,842 new test results — a 6.9 percent positivity rate.
Of the total number of cases, 11,713 people have died — with no new deaths reported in the last 24 hours ago.
The number of active cases remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, with state health officials reporting that 13,384 individuals are currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized within the state has also remained flat in the past two weeks, with 772 people at 114 hospitals now being treated for illness caused by the virus. In terms of capacity, the state reports that 17 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 78 percent of the state's ventilator supply is still available.
So far, 788,106 Tennessee residents have been fully immunized against COVID-19, which amounts to approximately 11 percent of the state's total population. More than 257,000 doses of vaccine were administered during the past week, with 55 percent allocated to people 60 years and older.
A total of 2,228,987 doses have been administered across the state in total, up 17,784 in one day.
