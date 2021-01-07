Williamson County saw another jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday as another grim milestone looms.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported that the new overall total for cases in Williamson stands at 19,703, up 357 from Wednesday's count for the county.
2,396 of those total cases are considered active. The 20,000-case total threshold is just on the horizon for the county.
17,175 people in Williamson have either recovered or had their cases deemed inactive by the state, while 132 have now died.
141,543 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.