The weekend's Williamson County COVID-19 numbers are here.
129 new cases were reported since Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 3,577 overall for the pandemic in the county.
1,232 active cases were present in Williamson as of Monday, and 2,345 people have recovered. 25 have died, and 41,850 negative tests have been conducted thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 123,914 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 1,202 cases since Sunday on 14,771 new test results.
Of the total cases, 83,170 people have recovered, 5,339 have been hospitalized and 1,233 have died — up 2,173, 35 and 10, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen less than 5 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a much slower rate than much of July. On Monday, the state reported 39,511 residents currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has decreased 9 percent than from two weeks ago, with 970 people currently hospitalized throughout 96 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 197 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 21 percent of inpatient beds and 18 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
Vanderbilt research endorses mask mandates
A new report from Vanderbilt University’s Department of Health Policy correlates countywide mask mandates in tandem with stabilized hospitalization trends, endorsing the efficacy of mask use as a tool to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Nearly 26 counties representing 68 percent of Tennessee residents are under mask requirements, according to the report, but regions that have declined to adopt similar mandates — namely West Tennessee, Upper Cumberland and South Central — continue on an upward trajectory in the virus’ spread that threatens to overwhelm health systems and impact other parts of the state.
“Hospitalizations overall are still higher than we would hope, but the “flattening of the curve” that is needed to maintain new cases and hospitalizations below a point of stressing the health care system is only occurring in those hospitals serving patients primarily from areas with a mask requirement,” researchers wrote in the report. “If the current rate of growth continues, hospitals serving patients from communities without mask orders could become stressed or overwhelmed. Further, their patients may overflow to other areas.”
Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have spiked nearly 200 percent since July in hospitals where 75 percent or more of its patients come from counties without a mask mandate, the report says. In comparison, hospitals within regions with mandates saw hospitalizations grow by less than 50 percent in the past month. This dynamic is evident in Davidson County hospitals, where the majority of hospitalizations are now coming from neighboring counties.
“While nearly 100 percent of Davidson County residents are under a masking order, only a fraction of the patients treated by hospitals in Davidson County are from counties with mandates.”
Source: Vanderbilt University
Hildreth implores Gov. Lee to issue mask mandate
Meharry Medical College President and infectious disease expert James Hildreth wrote a letter to Gov. Bill Lee on Friday imploring he issue a statewide mask mandate to protect Tennessee residents and hospitals from the ongoing spread of COVID-19.
“As an infectious disease expert who has spent my entire career studying diseases and their transmission, I cannot stress enough that – while we would like to believe that the spread of the virus in one county has little bearing on another – COVID-19 does not respect borders,” Hildreth wrote in the letter. “The time for individual buy-in among mayors has passed. Nearly 60% of Tennessee’s active cases have come in the last four weeks, indicating that we are on the brink of a potentially major surge across the state. We need a coordinated, statewide response to combat this virus and that can only be achieved with your forceful leadership, particularly on masking.”
Hildreth told the Post last week that having a coordinated, statewide effort to mitigating the spread is essential, especially while reopening schools, to protect regional health systems from overloading as the pandemic begins infiltrating rural counties. Lee has resisted mandating facial coverings, among other policies recommended by the White House and other independent research institutions, in favor of a communications campaign to promote “individual buy-in.”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
