Williamson County recorded three new COVID-19 deaths Thursday, bringing the total to 25 throughout the pandemic.
This comes as Tennessee records its deadliest day yet for the pandemic with 42 deaths overall on the Thursday report.
There are 1,200 active cases in Williamson County, with 42 new cases reported on the Thursday tally for Williamson. The total number of cases for the county during the pandemic is now 3,405.
2,205 people have recovered in Williamson, and 39,943 negative tests have been processed thus far.
The Tennessee Department of Health has reported a total of 116,350 cases of COVID-19 across the state, up 2,252 cases since Wednesday on 23,038 new test results.
Of the total cases, 77,558 people have recovered, 5,109 have been hospitalized and 1,186 have died — up 2,008, 101 and 42, respectively, from the numbers 24 hours earlier. The number of deaths is indeed the highest single-day total reported by the state during the COVID crisis.
The number of active cases in Tennessee has risen 12 percent in the past two weeks, signaling continued growth in infections across the state but at a slower rate than for much of July. On Thursday, the state reported 37,606 residents currently infected with COVID-19.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has remained relatively flat in the past two weeks, increasing only 3 percent, with 1,127 people currently hospitalized throughout 106 facilities and making up about 11 percent of all hospitalizations statewide. Another 370 hospitalized individuals are awaiting test results, up 100 people from last week.
In terms of capacity, the state reports that 19 percent of inpatient beds and 16 percent of ICU beds remain available. Nearly 68 percent of the state's ventilator supply — which was low in March until officials acquired about 1,000 more — is still available.
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
