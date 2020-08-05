A former Christ Presbyterian Academy student and athlete has died after injuries sustained in a July car wreck.
Evan Snider, who graduated from the school this past summer, died this week, his family shared in a Facebook group that was set up to share updates on his condition. He had been in a coma at the time of his passing.
"These past days we have prayed and prayed for a miracle and realized last night God gave us a miracle, He gave us Evan. Evan is home now with his Lord & Savior," Snider's mother, Terri, shared in the update. "What a true blessing it has been to be his mother, father, and sister. We give God the glory for the gift he gave our family."
Snider played football and was on the track and field team for the Lions.
The school asked for prayers on July 25, saying Snider was in critical condition after a severe car accident.
There was an outpouring of support on the Facebook page of nearly 7,000 members from those in the CPA community and beyond after Snider's death.
A tribute video (seen below) was shared on the Facebook page, accompanied by photos of Snider and an uplifting song.
Dixie Carter, a local businesswoman and the former president of Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, shared the news on her social media page.
"Appreciate all who prayed for Evan Snider who was in a serious car accident. He did not make it," she posted in a Twitter update. "I'm overwhelmed by his mother’s post & by the faithfulness, grace & courage of his family. First lines are from a children's song they sang to Evan growing up & in the hospital."
A GoFundMe had been set up to support Snider's family around the time of the accident.
Snider's father Mark shared Wednesday in the Facebook group that his son was an organ donor, and that some of his organs had already been sent across the region to help others.
"This morning at 10am Evan was taken to the Operating Room to continue to be a 'life giver,'" Mark Snider shared in the update, in what he described as a miracle for several that day.
"By now his heart is at Duke University Medical Center in NC saving a mans life. His kidneys are in Memphis and his Pancreas and Liver stayed at Vandy. Thank you all for continued prayers for all of us as we navigate this season."
Arrangements are incomplete at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.