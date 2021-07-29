In what's been an eventful time for CPA basketball, rising senior and three-star recruit Braeden Moore has picked his next stop.
The power forward has chosen Rutgers as his college of choice for basketball, saying he was "100% committed" on Thursday in a Twitter announcement.
The highly recruited player had offers on the table from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Auburn, Arkansas, Kansas, Memphis and Nebraska, among others, per 247Sports.
The 6'8," 210 lb. PF was 247Sports' eighth-best player in the state for the Class of 2022 and the 58th-best power forward in the country. Cane Ridge star Brandon Miller is first for 2022 in the state, and Ensworth's Malik Dia is seventh.
Last season, Moore helped lead CPA to a 30-5 record and Class D-II A state runner-up honor. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist for his class earlier this year.
In the same day, his coach Drew Maddux shared news of his impending resignation from his post that he's had since 2006.
