The district boys basketball game between Christ Presbyterian Academy and Franklin Road Academy Friday night started out similar to how the girls game did, but it didn’t end that way.
CPA (17-7, 10-3) trounced the district opponent 93-52 at home to keep its strong season going.
FRA (16-8, 9-4) took an early lead of 8-5 with 3:30 left to play in the first quarter. This would be the Panthers' only lead of the game.
CPA then came back and ended the first quarter on a 15-2 run to take a 20-10 lead.
In the second quarter, CPA extended its lead even more with a multitude of twos and threes and get out to a 39-21 lead with 2:55 left.
“We were pleased with the pace of the game,” said CPA coach Drew Maddux. “We have a lot of great shooters on our team and our bench accounted for 19 points, which isn’t abnormal for us.”
Once CPA stepped on the gas, they didn’t let their foot off and that was very indicative of the second quarter. The Lions ended the first half up 48-25.
Junior Braden Zapp commented on how the well the Lions offense played.
“We played really hard on defense which helped us transition into our offense, and helped us keep it going,” said Zapp. “Our bench helped cheer us on and our teammates encouraging us really helped keep things going.”
The second half was all CPA just like the one before it. The Lions got out to a 30 point lead in the third quarter with 3:30 left.
They one-upped that performance with a 40-point lead heading into the final quarter of play.
The Lions eventually slowed down and improved to 17-7 on the year with a 93-52 win.
The Lions bench went on to score almost a third of the points scored by the Panthers. This was the Lions twelfth game scoring 70 points or more this season.
They will move on to non-district foe USN away from home next Monday. For FRA, they face another district game against Columbia Academy.
“Right now we’ve only got four regular seasons games left in the season,” Maddux said. “All of these games are highly important to make sure we’re seeded as high as we can in the knockout round.”
FRA and CPA hold on to their places in the district for now, as every game ahead is equally as important.
