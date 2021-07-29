After a banner run with the Lions, Christ Presbyterian Academy coach Drew Maddux is heading off to a new opportunity.
The school shared Thursday that the longtime coach would be resigning as of Aug. 10, joining Dufresne Spencer Group as its VP of People Development.
"There are not enough words to express the deep level of gratitude I have to the leaders, staff, community and families associated with this special place," Maddux said in a statement. "I've experienced individual growth, gained invaluable relationships and enjoyed some of life's greatest moments because of my opportunity to be a part of this ministry.
"One of the greatest joys of my life has been coaching the CPA Lions, and I will forever cherish our memories. I am better because of being your coach."
Maddux went 395-96 in his tenure with the Lions, having started coaching there in 2006. He won two state titles (2012, 2013). He was D-II A District Coach of the Year this past season, one that saw the Lions make the state title game and finish as runners-up.
He was a four-year starter for the Vanderbilt Commodores in college and has served in commentative roles in his career for the sport of basketball. His basketball trick shots have gone viral on the internet in the past.
At CPA, he was also the associate head of school advancement.
"Drew and I have worked closely together since we both began at the Academy in the summer of 2006, and his tireless efforts have helped make CPA the place we love and enjoy today," CPA head of school Nate Morrow said in a release.
"His infectious passion and energy will be missed throughout the Academy and courtside, coaching our boys basketball team. Drew held multiple roles during his tenure and his commitment to the mission and his hard work contributed to phenomenal growth and success in many areas of the school."
Assistant coach Kevin Maggard will serve as interim head coach of the CPA boys basketball team as of Aug. 11. He's a three-year vet on the Lions' bench and has 15 years total experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.