Christ Presbyterian Academy’s magic number was 20 Tuesday night.
The Lions buried 20 3-pointers, the most ever in the Drew Maddux era, in an 82-41 rout of Providence Christian Academy on Senior Night at CPA.
That gave the Lions (20-7, 12-3 Division II-A Middle Region District 3) their 14th straight 20-win season.
“We hit 19 (3s) several times, but we’ve never had 20,” said Maddux, a 14th-year coach. “We’re trying to shoot 35-plus 3s every night. I mean, it’s just a math metric that we’re measuring it by.”
Maddux believes if the Lions get 35 3-point attempts it means the game is going at a fast pace CPA wants.
“Two, we’re getting the shots that we want to get and practice every single day,” Maddux said. “We call them CPA shots. And then three, we’re not turning the ball over, so the possession count is playing into our favor. And that’s a very comfortable pace for us.”
CPA got into its comfort zone immediately, taking an overwhelming 31-0 lead early in the second quarter against PCA (2-18, 1-14).
“One of our success elements is getting off to great starts,” Maddux said. “I just believe basketball is a rhythmic game and I believe getting off to good starts sets the rhythm in motion. We believe in trying to throw the first punch.
“You can have a plan, but when you get hit early it kind of disrupts the plan. I think that was a Mike Tyson quote.”
Point guard Braden Zapp and Evan Shiflet led the Lions with 15 points each. A 49% shooter from 3-point range, Zapp made five 3s and Shiflet added four.
Zapp also scored his 1,000th point in the game.
“Just our energy and defense,” Zapp said of the quick start. “We pressured them and got them to turn it over, and capitalized off of it. We like to play fast and hard.”
Junior Jordan Dewalt added 10 points, all of them coming during the first-quarter blitz when CPA outscored PCA 28-0. PCA is a fourth-year TSSAA school.
“We played a JV schedule last year,” PCA coach Kerry Hammonds said. “All my young guys, even my older guys, it’s just like they’re all freshmen because this is their first taste of the big leagues.”
CPA built an insurmountable 46-14 halftime lead and pulled away.
“All of them can dribble, pass and shoot,” Hammonds said of CPA. “They make the right play and all of the passes are on time and on target. And they knock down shots.”
Hammonds was a second-generation player at Middle Tennessee State and Maddux was a third-generation player at Vanderbilt.
Up Next
PCA hosts Battle Ground Academy in a regular-season finale Thursday.
CPA visits Zion Christian in Thursday’s regular-season finale.
