Christ Presbyterian Academy boys basketball standout Braeden Moore will be trying to touch the sky with a new team this fall.
Moore shared on Twitter Friday his intent to transfer to the newly formed Donda Academy, a private prep school in Simi Valley, Ca., founded by hip hop icon Kanye West this past October.
A former TSSAA Mr. Basketball finalist, Moore had been an anchor for the CPA Lions for the past few seasons. The 6-foot-8 power forward committed to Rutgers in July but has decided to reopen his recruitment.
"After much prayer and conversations with my coaches and family, I’m excited to announce that I will attend Donda Academy for my senior year," Moore shared in his Tweet. "I have also made the decision to re-open my recruitment. #Decommitted"
A three-star recruit, Moore had offers from schools like Wisconsin, Nebraska, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Memphis, Kansas and Tennessee at the time of his commitment to Rutgers.
CPA's longtime basketball coach Drew Maddux left the program in August for an opportunity in the private sector. The Lions also lost stalwart guard Braden Zapp to graduation, who is now playing at Trevecca.
They'll return senior power forwards Jake Dykstra and Caleb Roper and senior shooting guard Evan Shiflet this fall with new coach Kevin Maggard leading the charge in the program's first year in D-II AA. The team made the state finals in its last year of D-II A competition.
Named after West's late mother, Donda Academy is described as a school founded to “find the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future" and is “focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world." West, who recently legally changed his name to "Ye," released his latest album Donda August.
Moore will join top-ranked recruits like Jalen Hooks, Robert Dillingham, Zion Cruz, JJ Taylor and Jakhi Howard at the new school that seeks to rival California prep basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon, current home to four-star prospect Bronny James, son of LeBron James.
Donda Academy will start its season Nov. 6 in Minneapolis and will make stops in Memphis Dec. 17-18 and March 4-5.
